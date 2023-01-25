39.3 F
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to give Fifth State of the State Address on February 6th

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will deliver his fifth State of the State address to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans on Monday, February 6th at 6:00pm CT. The joint session will take place in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.

“Tennessee is leading the nation, and I look forward to sharing my budget and legislative priorities for the upcoming year that will ensure we remain a standard bearer for opportunity, security, and freedom,” said Governor Lee.


“I believe our state’s best days are ahead, and together with the General Assembly, we will continue working to make life better for all Tennesseans,” Governor Lee stated.

The address can be found on Lee’s Facebook and YouTube channels and will be aired statewide.

