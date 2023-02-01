24.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Ice Storm Warning issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding counties. The Ice Storm Warning is in effect until 6:00am CT Wednesday morning, February 1st, 2023.

Total ice accumulations of a one-quarter inch or more can be expected.

Power outages and trees snapping under the weight of the ice are being reported and additional freezing precipitation is still expected this evening. Also plan on slippery road conditions.


Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency, slow down, and be cautious.

Prepare for possible power outages.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, and Cheatham County.

