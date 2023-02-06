Nashville Zoo to give Free Admission Tickets for Food Donations February 11th & 12th

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to host the 3rd annual Souper Bowl Food Drive on February 11th and 12th.

As an added incentive for supporting our local community, the Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket when you donate four or more eligible food items (max of two tickets per household/donation).

Guests are asked to bring shelf-stable food items including:

Peanut butter

Canned meat (chicken/tuna)

Canned fruit or vegetables

Soups and stews

Pasta

Cereal

The Nashville Zoo will be collecting donations from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Zoo admission is not required to donate. All donations must be in a sealed container and no less than one month from the expiration date. Complimentary Zoo tickets received from donating four or more items may be used during normal Zoo hours through the end of 2023.

Second Harvest Food Bank will distribute all food donations directly into the community. Since 1978, Second Harvest Food Bank has followed its mission to provide food to people facing hunger and work to advance hunger solutions.

They are one of 200 food banks affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief charity. Second Harvest distributes food and other resources to approximately 450 nonprofit Partner Agencies in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee.

For more information, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.