Clarksville’s Customs House Museum March 2023 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in March at the Museum include Waiting Room: A Print Series by Belgin Yucelen, Elena Burykina: Brushed Expressions, The Poetry Around Us: Women Painting the Outdoors, The Odyssey of Burt High School Book Event, Storytime & Craft, Recycled Robots, Watercolor for Kids.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Waiting Room: A Print Series by Belgin Yucelen

March 3rd – May 30th | Harvill Gallery

Created by the artist during the 2020 shutdown, Waiting Room is a print series depicting people in isolation and their windows to the outside, beyond reach. Originally from Turkey and now based in Colorado, Belgin Yucelen’s art remains true to the desire to create meaning and beauty in subtle simplicity.

Elena Burykina: Brushed Expressions

March 3rd – May 21st | Jostens Gallery

Elena Burykina is a figurative artist based in Chattanooga. As a child in Ukraine, she received a classical art education which she used for over a decade as an architect. Now as a full–time artist, her focus is portraiture, where she seeks a connection with the model to explore their personalities, moods and thoughts.

The Poetry Around Us: Women Painting the Outdoors

March 4th – May 28th | Crouch Gallery

Capturing the beauty of the outdoors across painting mediums and geographical locations, this invitational exhibit features works of art from more than a dozen award–winning, nationally–recognized women artists.

Extracurriculars: Activities at Burt High School

Through February 26th | Harvill Gallery

Burt High School operated from 1923 to 1970 and was the only all–Black high school in Montgomery County, serving as a bedrock in the community. Take a look back at these school days, and share some school memories of your own, in this Collections Spotlight.

Maria D’Souza: From Dreams

Through March 26th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Using the world’s most iconic animals as the raw form, Maria D’Souza combines design, color, and dimension to create beaded skull works that stylistically range from western to contemporary.

Art of the Horse

Through April 9th | Kimbrough Gallery

This invitational show features a variety of 2D and 3D works of art inspired by the equine. Artists include Jill Soukup, Mary Ross Bushholz, Sandy McDaniel, Rox Corbett, Anni Crouter, and more.

A Woman’s Room

Through April 16th | Lobby

From hairpins to high heels and anything in between, check out this selection of artifacts from the Museum collections pertaining to women’s fashion.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

March 2nd | 5:00pm – 8:00pm | Free to the public

The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Philly King food truck will be serving up delicious eats in the Courtyard.

The SS Clarksville Victory and Her Seagoing Cowboys: Healing the Wounds of War

March 16th | 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Free to the public; does not include Museum admission | Turner Auditorium

The SS Clarksville Victory, named after the city of Clarksville, Tennessee, made seven trips to Europe after World War II delivering livestock to Poland and Greece for the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration (UNRRA). In an illustrated talk, Peggy Reiff Miller will bring to life the story of the men, dubbed “seagoing cowboys,” who tended the animals on these voyages. Some of the first civilians to enter Europe after the war, their service helped to rebuild a broken world.

The Odyssey of Burt High School Book Event

March 25th | 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Free to the public; does not include Museum admission | Turner Auditorium

The Odyssey of Burt High School is a celebration of the many teachers, community leaders and others who took great interest in the educational welfare of BHS students as they fought to gain their right to public education, and as they strove toward an integrated, unified system of education. Join author Dr. Joe Ann Burgess for a special presentation and recognition of this historic community institution.

Mission: Nutrition

A Children’s Health Fair

April 1st | 1:00pm – 4:00pm | All ages

Free with membership or paid admission | Museum’s Lower Level

In partnership with students of Public Health at Austin Peay State University, the 2023 Children’s Health Fair features a variety of programming related to nutrition and healthy eating. Learn about everything from local crops to cuisines around the world, adding color and variety to your plate and much more with hands–on activities throughout the Museum.

Museum Programs

Storytime & Craft

March 2nd & 16th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us in the Family Art Studio to read our favorite children’s books and create fun-themed crafts!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Spring Break at the Museum

We’re hosting a series of creative skill–building programs for kids at the Museum from Tuesday, March 7th to Thursday March 9th. Space is limited – registration opens soon at customshousemuseum.org!

Recycled Robots

March 7th | 10:30am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 3:30pm | Ages 5+

Free with membership or paid admission; registration required | Coca–Cola Café

Learn about recycling everyday items and giving them new purpose by making your own recycled robot! What does your robot look like and what does it do? This creative activity uses imagination, concentration and problem–solving skills.

Watercolor for Kids

March 8th | 10:30am – 12:00pm (Ages 5–7) & 2:00pm – 3:30pm (Ages 8–12)

Free with membership or paid admission; registration required | Coca–Cola Café

From broad backgrounds to fine details, practicing painting improves hand–eye coordination and boosts motor skills. Get creative and experiment with watercolors!

Make Your Own Seed Paper

March 9th | 10:30am – 12:99pm & 2:00pm – 3:30pm | Ages 5+

Free with membership or paid admission; registration required | Coca–Cola Café

Seed paper is a fun way to save your seeds for planting. We will use a selection of annual and perennial wildflower seeds that will invite honeybees, ladybugs, hummingbirds, butterflies and other beneficial pollinators to your yard.

Family Art Saturday: Textured Tree Painting

March 25th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

We’re welcoming the spring season with works of art – use unconventional tools likes Q–Tips and cotton balls to stamp your tree to life!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily

Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Puzzle Sale

Offer expires March 31st, 2023

All jigsaw puzzles are buy one, get one 40% off throughout the month of March! Discount applied to lesser amount; no other discounts apply.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org