Roxy Regional Theatre’s pay-what-you-can for “Dreamgirls” is Wednesday, February 22th

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre announces that pay-what-you-can for “Dreamgirls” is this Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023. Any tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Wednesday for a $5.00 minimum donation.

As tickets are going quickly for all performances, please confirm with the box office that tickets will still be available for pay-what-you-can.

Thank you all so much for your patience and support over these past couple of weeks. The wait is nearly over! Our highly-anticipated production of “Dreamgirls” opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Wednesday, February 22nd at 7:00pm.

Tickets are going quickly to all performances — and we have opened up a few show-only tickets for Saturday’s evening performance — so please do not delay in making your reservations (or contacting us for exchanges from a canceled performance):

Wednesday, February 22nd at 7:00pm

Thursday, February 23rd at 7:00pm (VERY LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Friday, February 24th at 8:00pm (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, February 25th at 2:00pm (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, February 25th at 8:00pm (LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s and ’70s, “Dreamgirls” follows the rising stardom of the Dreamettes, an all-girl singing trio from Chicago: the phenomenally talented, but demanding Effie White (Karley Purnell), the beautiful and appealing Deena Jones (Olivia White), and the eager, romantic Lorrell Robinson (Sierra Wilson). The three best friends team up with driven, demanding manager Curtis Taylor, Jr. (Kyle Javon), who is determined to see their — and his — star rise.

As their careers begin to take off, changes are made to ensure their mass appeal to the pop market. Egos are bruised, tempers flare, and hearts are broken in pursuit of stardom. Inspired by the stories of groups such as The Supremes and The Shirelles and featuring many iconic classic songs, this sweeping and inspirational journey through 20th century American pop music is a love letter to American R&B music and the artists that make such music great.

Directed by Virginia-based actor, singer, and dancer Terrence J. Bennett (last seen on the Roxy stage in Ain’t Misbehavin’) and choreographed by Ryan Bowie, with additional choreography by Emily Ruck and music direction by Debbie Wilson, “Dreamgirls” also features David Ridley as singer Jimmy Early, Isaiah Josiah as composer C.C. White, La’Nanda Chance as backup singer Michelle Morris, and Kevin Ray Johnson as theatrical agent Marty Madison, along with Ariana Caldwell, Donald Groves, Destiny Harris, Tanner Huffman, Carrie McKnight, Faith Konty, Prince Parker, Rashawn Sangster, Alexandria Smith and Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.

Songs featured in the musical include “Move (You’re Steppin’ on My Heart),” “(And I’m Telling You) I’m Not Going,” “One Night Only” and more, accompanied by Debbie Wilson on piano, Gary Bo Clayton and Kirk Ponder on trumpet, Heath Rives on saxophone/clarinet/flute, Ben Hickson on trombone, Darrin Hoffman on guitar, Thad Wallus on bass, and Bernard Lott on drums/percussion.

“Dreamgirls” is produced in part through the generous support of Suzanne & Ron McCafferty and David & Ted Jones. Additional funding support has been provided by Dr. Ernie & Joan DeWald, Barbara & Larry Goolsby, Councilperson Stacey Streetman and Commissioner Rashidah Leverett.

Written by Tom Eyen and composed by Henry Krieger, the original Broadway production was directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, with orchestrations by Harold Wheeler, and produced on Broadway by Michael Bennett, Robert Avian, Geffen Records, and The Shubert Organization. This production of “Dreamgirls” is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals Company, www.concordtheatricals.com.



Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).



Military can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday and Saturday 8:00pm performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances. Austin Peay State University students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances and take advantage of $10.00 APSU Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

