Colgate-Palmolive Recalls nearly 5 million Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Colgate-Palmolive is recalling Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners due to a risk of exposure to bacteria.

This recall involves certain Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners, which is a multi-purpose cleaner that can be used to clean most residential hard surfaces.

The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78. A list of the UPC and lot codes of the recalled products can be found at www.Fabulosorecall.com. For a complete list of products, visit www.Fabulosorecall.com.

The lot code is located on the back of the bottle above the label either directly above or towards the top of the bottle. No Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products are impacted by this recall. The following Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners are included in this recall.

Product Information

Name of Product: Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners

Hazard: The recalled products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Remedy: Refund, Replace

Recall Date: February 8th, 2023

Units: About 4.9 million (In addition, to about 56,000 in Canada)

Consumer Contact: Colgate-Palmolive Company toll-free at 855.703.0166 from 9:00am to 5:30pm ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.Fabulosorecall.com or at www.Fabuloso.com and click on the banner at the top of the landing page for more information.

Lavender Scent Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 22 FL OZ Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ, 169 FL OZ Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON Refreshing Lemon Scent Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 FL OZ Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ Passion of Fruits Scent Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ Spring Fresh Scent Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ Ocean Scent Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner products and contact Colgate-Palmolive Company for a full refund or a free replacement product. To receive a refund or replacement, consumers should take a picture of the product’s UPC and lot code and dispose of the product in its container with household trash. The consumer recall form can be found on www.fabulosorecall.com. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Online at Amazon.com and other websites and at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and other major retailers nationwide from December 2022 through January 2023 for between $1.00 and $11.00.

Manufacturer(s): Colgate-Palmolive Company, of New York

