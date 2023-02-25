APSU to hold Earth Explorers Summer Camp for Middle School Students

Clarksville, TN – Registration is open for a new science-themed summer camp at Austin Peay State University (APSU), and the school will soon add another camp. Earth Explorers Summer Camp, a weeklong adventure for middle school students, will take place June 5-9 and is designed to provide a fun and educational experience in the world of earth and environmental sciences.

Students will learn about volcanoes, sinkholes, water resources, rocks and minerals, fossils, and earthquakes. The program will offer a hands-on approach with engaging activities that provide an in-depth look into these fascinating topics.

The Earth Explorers Summer Camp will open opportunities for students to explore the Tennessee environment, have fun and make new friends. The program will feature a combination of instructional talks and hands-on activities each day, with one major activity in the morning and another after lunch.

The camp activities include:

A Trashcano, where students will launch 10 gallons of water and tennis balls 50 feet into the air to demonstrate how a volcano works.

A dinosaur bone dig, where students will uncover replica bones and build a fossil skeleton.

A grow-your-own minerals activity, where students will grow crystals.

Sandbox aquariums, where students will learn how water flows through the ground.

Sinkhole mapping, where students will learn how to identify sinkholes and try to find them on campus.

Dr. Erik Haroldson and Dr. Kallina Dunkle, both professors in Austin Peay’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, will lead the camp.

“I’m excited to engage the campers with our passion for understanding the Earth!” Haroldson said. “These campers may one day play a big role in solving challenges such as climate change, the impending water crisis, and a crunch for mineral resources, concerns that will affect our daily lives, including right here in Middle Tennessee.

“I’m eager for them to continue that journey by exploring some of what we know about the Earth.”

The camp will be 8:30am-4:30pm each day and is $300.00 for the week with supplies, snacks and lunches provided.

APSU’s College of STEM also will offer a weeklong Space Explorer Camp from June 12th-16th and several coding camps this summer. You can find details about both camps and how to register