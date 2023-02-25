Christopher Tisdell, Avunt Oldham are Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Christopher Tisdell of Clarksville and 19-year-old Avunt Oldham of Nashville. They have both been charged in separate incidents involving the theft of a vehicle.

Christopher Tisdell has a warrant for stealing a motorcycle on January 8th and is currently out of jail on bond for previous charges pertaining to the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred in November 2022.

Tisdell was charged with stealing a 2018 Mazda CX-5 on November 27th, 2022, and that case has been bound over to the grand jury. The owner/victim of the Mazda stated that the vehicle was left unlocked with the key fob inside.

Christopher Tisdell has ties with Ismail Green, who was arrested yesterday, February 23rd for the theft of a motor vehicle.

Avunt Oldham has a warrant for the theft of a motor vehicle that was reported stolen on January 31st. The 2016 Chevrolet Malibu had been left unlocked with the key fob inside when it was taken. The vehicle was recovered in Nashville on February 3rd by Metro Police.

Mr. Oldham also has previous charges for stealing a 2020 Dodge Durango back in April of 2022. The owner/victim stated that the vehicle was left unlocked with the key fob in the center console. That case was bound over to the grand jury in December 2022.

The Clarksville Police Department continues to push the initiative to “Park Smart”.

Lock your vehicle

Secure your valuables (including firearms)

Take your keys (or key fob) with you

Being a victim of a vehicle burglary or having your vehicle stolen is avoidable and preventable but it requires citizens to do their part and “Park Smart”.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.