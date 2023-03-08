Austin Peay State University Baseball beats Southern Indiana, 10-6

Evansville, IN – Left fielder Harrison Brown had four hits, including a home run, and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team defeated Southern Indiana, 10-6, Tuesday night at USI Baseball Field.

Austin Peay (3-9) scored three runs in the first and third innings to build a 6-4 lead before both pitching staffs combined for three scoreless innings. Harrison Brown’s home run proved the game-winner and came as part of the APSU Govs’ three-run seventh inning that extended its lead to 9-4.

Southern Indiana (5-6) applied pressure in the later innings. The Screaming Eagles scored two runs in the seventh after its first two batters reached base on a walk and a hit batsman. USI loaded the bases in the eighth inning but could not score. Southern Indiana then saw its first two batters reach base safely in the ninth but were kept off the scoreboard again, with Austin Peay State University reliever Davin Pollard striking out a batter to end the game.

APSU Govs’ reliever Kyle Magrans (1-0) picked up his first win as a Governor with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief following starter Jacob Weaver. Weaver struck out seven batters in his four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits.

Eight of the Govs’ nine starters recorded a hit, and APSU posted 14 hits. Harrison Brown’s 4-for-5 outing included his first home run of 2023. Second baseman Jon Jon Gazdar went 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Southern Indiana third baseman Caleb Niehaus went 2-for-5 with two RBI., Left fielder Ren Tachioka was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

USI starter Adam Weihe (0-2) allowed six runs on nine hits in 2.1 innings. Reliever Blake Ciuffetelli followed him and struck out seven batters over his 4.1 innings, allowing two runs.

Number of Note

10 – Austin Peay State University scored 10 runs at USI – the third time this season it has scored 10 or more runs. The Govs improved to 2-1 in those games. In addition, The APSU Govs’ 14 hits marked the fifth time they have posted 10 or more hits this season, improving to 3-2 in those games.

Governor of the Game

Harrison Brown enjoyed the second four-hit day of his Governors career Tuesday. He had singles in the first and third innings, scored a run in the third, homered in the seventh, and capped his night with a single in the eighth inning. It joined a 4-for-4 outing at SIU Edwardsville last season.

Other Notables

The APSU Govs pitching staff has struck out at least seven batters in every game this season. Austin Peay State University struck out double-digit batters (13) for the sixth time this season. APSU is averaging 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings this season – the program’s single-season record is 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Jaden Brown, who batted leadoff for the first time this season, extended his reached-safely streak to 10 games courtesy of his 2-for-6 outing.

Lyle Miller-Green extended his hit streak to six games with a first-inning single.

Jon Jon Gazdar had his first three-hit day as a Governor.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team continues its extended road trip when it meets Purdue Fort Wayne in a four-game, two-day series played Friday-Saturday at Braun Stadium on the University of Evansville campus.