Saturday, March 11, 2023
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports Cheatham County Vehicle Pursuit ends in Clarksville

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOMontgomery County, TN – On Friday, March 10th, 2023, at approximately 3:50pm, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed in the area of High Street and Perkins Avenue.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a request from Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office who were pursuing an orange Nissan Murano that was approaching the Montgomery County line.

Montgomery County Deputies took over the pursuit at the county line on Highway 12. Deputies were informed that the driver of the car, Jeffrey Alan Smith (Age 46), was wanted in relation to kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Deputies were also informed that the suspect may be armed and dangerous and that there were 2 juveniles in the vehicle.


Montgomery County Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle as it fled into the Clarksville city limits with speeds sometimes exceeding 90mph. The vehicle eventually crashed in the downtown area. Smith was taken into custody and the two juveniles were detained.

The two juveniles were returned to their mother. Smith was transported to the hospital to be checked by medical personnel. He will be charged with Felony Evading, Resisting Arrest, and two Counts of Reckless Endangerment. Investigating Deputies were able to determine that Nashville Metro Police had issued a BOLO (Be on the lookout) on Jeffrey Alan Smith and they have issued a charge against him for Aggravated Assault.

This is an active ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

