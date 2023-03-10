APSU Men’s Tennis falls to Northern Kentucky, 4-3

Clarksville, TN – After dropping doubles, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team claimed three singles victories, but had its late comeback attempt fall short after dropping a 4-3 decision to Northern Kentucky, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Northern Kentucky (7-5) gained the early doubles advantage with a 6-2 win against Austin Peay’s (2-6) Thiago Nogueira and Bodi van Galen. The Norse then claimed the match’s first point after defeating the APSU Govs’ sophomore and No. 1 tandem of Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis, 6-4.

In singles, Becchis tied the match at one with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against NKU’s Bartosz Losiak at the No. 2 position, while Sota Minami came back to win his third set against Brandon Ponomarew, 6-4, and give APSU its first lead of the afternoon.

The Norse tied the match for the second time with a straight-set win from the No. 5 position and claimed their third point with a three-set victory on the No. 3 court.

With Austin Peay State University facing a 3-2 deficit, Tortajda earned his third singles win of the season, but a 6-3, 6-0 loss from the No. 6 position resulted in the 4-3 loss for the APSU Govs.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will look to bounce back in its match against Chattanooga tomorrow at 2:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results vs. Northern Kentucky

Doubles

Order of Finish: 3, 1*

Singles

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 5, 3, 4, 6*