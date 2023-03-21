Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Guided Tour of Sevier Station to be offered by Fort Defiance

Clarksville, TN – Join local historians and reenactors on March 25th, 2023 from 10:00am to 2:00pm for a tour of Sevier Station, located at 326 Walker Street.

Sevier Station was built in 1792 on a 640-acre parcel purchased with the Revolutionary War grant of Valentine Sevier II. Although the Native Virginian is little known, he is a pioneer who experienced the area before it was established as Clarksville.

The building will be open for guests to tour during the event, talk with our interpreter, and interact with a variety of demonstrators.

While guests visit the oldest building in Montgomery County, they will learn the story of the Sevier family and the history of the property. There will be items on display both inside and outside the home and period reenactors will be demonstrating what life was like for early explorers and settlers along the frontier.

“Sevier Station has such an interesting and complex history,” says Roxanne Jenkins, Associate Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance. “It’s important to park staff that we include more on-site interpretation of the station and allow visitors to learn more about Clarksville’s past, before the Civil War, before Tennessee was even a state.

“Visitors can expect to learn something new as the station comes to life with local reenactors as settlers and frontiersmen,” Jenkins said.

Guests may park at Fort Defiance or along the cul-de-sac on A Street and walk to the site as parking will be limited.

This event is free and open to the public.

For information about Fort Defiance, visit ClarksvilleParkRec.com or call 931.645.7476.

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com

