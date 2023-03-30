69.4 F
Fort Campbell reports Helicopter Training Accident that had Soldier Fatalities

Fort Campbell is home to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Two U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopters (HH-60) were involved in a training accident on Wednesday evening in Trigg County, Kentucky, resulting in the death of all nine U.S. soldiers who were on board.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:00 pm when the two helicopters were conducting a planned training exercise in and around the local Fort Campbell training area.

“This is a truly tragic loss for these families, our Division, and Fort Campbell.  Our number one priority is caring for the families and the soldiers within our combat aviation brigade,” said Brig. Gen. John Lubas, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deputy commanding general for operations. 

The Army has deployed an aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, AL to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident.


All soldiers were members of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade based at Fort Campbell, KY.  The identities of the deceased soldiers will be released once their families have been properly notified.

“Our entire Fort Campbell community is surging resources in support. Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and soldiers during this difficult time,” said Lubas.

