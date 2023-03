Clarksville, TN – Due to rain and severe weather forecast for the Clarksville area Friday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) ASUN Conference baseball series against Bellarmine will start Saturday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The Governors and Knights start the series with a Saturday 1:00pm doubleheader.

APSU and BU conclude the series with a Sunday 2:00pm contest. All three games of the series will be broadcast digitally on ESPN+.