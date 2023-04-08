Austin Peay State University Track and Field does well at Joe Walker Invitational

Oxford, MS – Senior Kenisha Phillips victory in the 400-meter dash highlighted the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s track and field team’s performances in day two of the 2023 Joe Walker Invitational hosted by Ole Miss, Saturday, at the Ole Miss Track and Field Complex.

Phillips, who won the Ohio Valley Conference outdoor title in the 400-meter dash last season, opened her 2023 campaign with a time of 53.91 seconds to win the event by 0.42 seconds over Louisville’s Katie Martin. Teammate Nyla Blackmon posted a time of 56.92 seconds to finish 10th.

Sophomore Lauren Lewis opened her season with a sixth-place finish in the 800-meter dash in a time of 2:11.45. That followed her fourth-place finish in the indoor version of the event at the ASUN Indoor Tack & Field Championships in February.

Over in the pole vault pit, freshman Myra Eriksson cleared 3.72m to finish tied for sixth in the event.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team returns to action when it travels to Murray State for a dual meet, Friday.

Day Two Results

100-Meter Dash

400-Meter Dash

800-Meter

1500-Meter

100-Meter Hurdles

400-Meter Hurdles

4×100-Meter Relay

Pole Vault

Myra Eriksson (3.72m, t-6th)

Shot Put

Day One Results

200-Meter:

Hammer Throw:

Long Jump

Pole Vault Invitational