Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Clarksville Fire Rescue with a fatality crash that occurred around 4:20pm.

The crash occurred on I-24 (Westbound) near the Exit 11 overpass and involves at least one motorcycle.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Westbound Exit 11 off-ramp and is being diverted back onto I-24.

THP is the investigating agency.