Nashville Sounds take down Memphis Redbirds, 6-2

Memphis, TN – Alex Jackson and Blake Perkins each homered, and five different players had multi-hit games on Saturday afternoon, as the Nashville Sounds cruised past the Memphis Redbirds, 6-2, at AutoZone Park. The Sounds have won three of their last four and can take the series with a win Sunday in the finale.

Eddy Alvarez and Andruw Monasterio each drove in a run in the second inning to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead, and then Jackson belted a three-run homer to left, his second of the series, for a 5-0 advantage.

After the Redbirds got single runs in the fifth and seventh innings, Perkins launched his first homer of the year in the eighth to make it 6-2. Jon Singleton and Skye Bolt each had three hits, and Alvarez, Perkins, and Jackson each had two.

On the mound, a group of six Sounds pitchers limited Memphis to just six hits. Starter Pedro Fernandez did not allow a run over three-plus innings in a no-decision, Tyler Herb (1-0) got the win, and Tyson Miller and Lucas Erceg combined for three scoreless frames. Alex Claudio and Jake Cousins each allowed one run.

The six-game series concludes Sunday at 1:05pm CT. Right-hander Robert Stock is scheduled to start for the Sounds (5-3) and oppose right-hander Tommy Parsons for Memphis (3-5) in a rematch of Tuesday’s series opener.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds’ pitching staff owns a league-best 2.18 ERA (16er/66ip) through the first eight games.

Reliever Lucas Erceg has pitched five scoreless and hitless innings over three outings to start the season.

The Sounds’ offense has reached 10+ hits in five of their first eight games of the season…the team is 4-1 in those games.

Blake Perkins (2-for-5, HR) registered his team-high 3rd multi-game of the season on Saturday.

