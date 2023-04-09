Visit Clarksville gives Hospitality Award to Jessica Brown of Comfort Suites

Clarksville, TN – Jessica Brown, General Manager at Comfort Suites, was awarded Visit Clarksville’s Hospitality Award on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023. The award recognizes hospitality employees for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to providing quality care to those visiting our community.

“Jessica always goes above and beyond,” said Crystal Harris, the Front Office Manager at Comfort Suites. “She is always there to lend a helping hand. She has been an inspiration to me in the years that I’ve worked with her and continues to be a constant guide for the staff members that come into our hotel.”

Originally from Council Bluffs, Iowa, Jessica Brown has been in Clarksville since 2019. She has amassed 20 years working in the hotel industry and is currently pursuing a degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix. Jessica hopes to one day become a regional manager or area director. She is the proud mother of twin daughters. In her off time, Jessica enjoys reading, painting, and exploring flea markets with her family.

She received a gift basket with items donated by Sanctuary on Main, Austin Peay State University, Old Glory Distilling, Beachaven Winery, Historic Collinsville, and Visit Clarksville.

The Visit Clarksville Hospitality Award is an initiative the organization implemented to support local hoteliers and recognize staff members for their hard work and dedication to the city’s tourism experience and economy.

“This award honors those individuals in our hospitality community who have a passion for working with visitors,” said Visit Clarksville Executive Director Theresa Harrington. “Hospitality and tourism are both extremely important to the Clarksville economy so we are excited to recognize the people who make it successful.”

In 2021, visitors spent over $340 million on lodging, meals, transportation, and other goods and services while visiting Clarksville.

To learn more about how to sponsor the award or how to involve your hotel, please connect with Amanda Wall at amandaw@visitclarksville.com

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influences tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand.

Visit Clarksville is governed by nine board of director members and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.