APSU Men's Tennis loses final regular season game to Jacksonville State, 4-1
APSU Men’s Tennis loses final regular season game to Jacksonville State, 4-1

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis falls to Jacksonville State in regular-season finale. (Maddie Rose, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisMountain Brook, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 4-1 match to Jacksonville State in its ASUN Conference regular-season finale, Saturday, at the Mountain Brook YMCA’s indoor tennis facility.

Due to time constraints, Saturday’s match began with singles and was played to clinch.

Jacksonville State  (12-10, 4-4 ASUN) claimed the day’s first point with a win against Giovanni Becchis in No. 2 singles. Austin Peay State University (4-14, 1-7 ASUN) then answered following Sota Minami’s three-set win from the No. 1 court.


After falling in his first set, 6-4, to JSU’s Xavier Sarda Marti, Minami battled back to win his second and third sets, 6-3, 6-1. The win is Minami’s sixth of the spring and fifth from the No. 1 court.

The Gamecocks regained the lead following a 6-3, 6-2 win against Aeneas Schaub before clinching the victory following a 6-0, 6-0 win against Bodi van Galen on the No. 6 court.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Governors turn now turn their attention to their first ASUN Conference Championship where they will face No. 5 Kennesaw State in the tournament’s first round

Results vs. Jacksonville State

Doubles

Was not played.

Singles

  1. Sota Minami, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1
  2. Matei Palcau def. Giovanni Becchis, 6-1, 6-2
  3. Alin Fatu def. Tom Bolton, 7-6, 6-2
  4. Vanja Dobrnjac def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-3, 6-2
  5. Lucius Soller vs. Javier Tortajada, Unfinished at 7-6, 5-2
  6. Konstatin Bennemann def. Bodi van Galen, 6-0, 6-0
