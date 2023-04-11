APSU Softball takes on Middle Tennessee at Cathi Maynard Park, Cheryl Holt Field, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team takes a step out of ASUN Conference play to face Middle Tennessee on Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, in a showdown between mid-state rivals. The first pitch is at 5:00pm

Austin Peay State University (20-13) enters the contest winner of its last three games, having swept a three-game ASUN series versus Bellarmine this past weekend at home, while Middle Tennessee (24-13) has lost its last four games, including both Conference USA contests at Charlotte last weekend.

Heading into the matchup, the APSU Govs are led offensively by Kylie Campbell (.330, 5 triples, 15 RBI) and Gabi Apiag (.315, 1 HR, 20 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (15-6, 1.90 ERA, 157 K’s) has been the workhorse of the APSU Govs pitching staff, having already worked 136.1 innings this spring, while Samantha Miener (2-5, 1 save, 5.48 ERA, 14 K’s), Ashley Martin (2-1, 1 save, 4.04 ERA, 25 K’s) and Emberly Nichols (1-1, 2.88 ERA, 4 K’s) have also recorded wins for Austin Peay this spring.

The Blue Raiders are led at the plate by Laura Mealer (.426, 7 HR, 35 RBI), while Gretchen Mead (8-3, 2.28 ERA, 71 K’s) leads the MTSU pitching staff.

Between the Lines

Wednesday’s game will be the 57th meeting all-time in the series, the ninth-most played series in Austin Peay State University history.

The APSU Govs are 11-2 at home this season.

Middle Tennessee is the second Conference USA team the APSU Govs have played this season, having already faced Western Kentucky on March 5th, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Govs head coach Kassie Stanfill started her college coaching career as an assistant at Middle Tennessee in 2011-12.

Tickets, Please

For information, or to buy tickets for other home softball games this season, go online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team returns to ASUN Conference action this weekend, as they make the short trek down Interstate 24 to Nashville, Tennessee, to face Lipscomb in a three-game series.