Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis falls at home to Memphis, 4-0

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 4-0 decision to Memphis in its regular-season finale, Tuesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Taking a quick break from ASUN Conference play ahead of this week’s ASUN Women’s Tennis Championship, Austin Peay State University (15-6, 6-2 ASUN) dropped just their second match in Clarksville in the last 746 days following Tuesday’s match against Memphis (7-11, 3-0 AAC).

The Tigers won the doubles point after defeating Ayden Kujawa and Sophia Baranov, 6-1, on the No. 3 court, before then besting Jana Leder and Melody Hefti, 7-5, in No. 1 doubles. For Leder and Hefti – it is just their fifth loss of the season and ended a five-match winning streak for APSU’s top pairing.

Playing in the No. 2 position for the first time this season, Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana had their match go finished while trailing, 6-5.

Memphis extended its lead following a 6-3, 6-1 win against Kujawa in No. 6 singles, before taking a 3-0 lead following a two-set match against Hefti. The Tigers then clinched the win after defeating Fontana in the No. 5 position.

Despite dropping her first set, Leder battled back to win her second set, 6-1, and led 1-0 in her third set before the result was decided, leaving it unfinished. Baranov also led 1-0 in her third set when the match was called, while Cheng trailed 4-1 in her second.

Results vs. Memphis

Doubles

1. Aran Teixido Garcia / Emily Meyer def. Jana Leder / Melody Hefti, 7-5

2. Monique Woog / Camila Soares vs. Yu-Hua Cheng / Asia Fontana, Unfinished at 6-5

3. Dolavee Tumthong / Miriam Grosmann def. Ayden Kujawa / Sophia Baranov, 6-1

Singles

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

With the regular season now behind it, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team prepares for their inaugural ASUN Championship which is set to begin with a Saturday 3:00pm match against Queens in Clarksville.

If APSU, which enters the postseason as the tournament’s No. 4 seed, defeats the 13th-seeded Royals, it advances to a Sunday 1:00pm contest against the winner of No. 5 Liberty and No. 12 Bellarmine.