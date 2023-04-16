55.5 F
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital IPAP Soldiers Conduct Chest Trauma Training

Chest Trauma Training being conducted at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. (Justin Moeller, BACH)
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – The Interservice Physician Assistant Program of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) participated in training for treating a thoracic Injury, management of a chest tube, needle decompression, and treating a casualty with an axillary wound, getting to utilize training mannequins to simulate trauma situations.

They also took part in a class training BACH and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) 68W Combat Medics helping them maintain their Individual Critical Task List giving the IPAP Students experience in teaching the medics they will be working with post graduation.

