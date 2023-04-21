Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help to locate Identity Theft Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is trying to identify an individual that used a debit card that was stolen back in December 2022. The suspect used the card at an ATM in Cornersville TN. and CPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.