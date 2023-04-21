63.1 F
Clarksville Police Department releases update on motorcyclist involved in crash on 101st Airborne Division Parkway

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the motorcyclist involved in the crash last night, Thursday, April 20th, 2023, is reported to be in stable condition with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck occurred at approximately 10:17pm, Thursday on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Peachers Mill Road.

This is still an ongoing investigation.


Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact  CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5367.

