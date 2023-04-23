APSU Math student Christine Jator accepted into National Science Foundation research program at Southern Methodist University

Clarksville, TN – Christine Jator, a student in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Mathematics and Statistics, has been accepted into the prestigious National Science Foundation Research Experiences (REU) for Undergraduates program at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

The program is designed to provide students with first-hand research and coding experience in the field of data science.

Jator will take part in the program’s research on “solving environmental problems facing urban neighborhoods.” This opportunity will give her a chance to see what working in the data science industry looks like and to gain valuable knowledge and skills that will benefit her future career aspirations.

“I am thrilled to have been accepted into this program,” Jator said. “I have always been passionate about finding solutions to environmental issues, and this program will allow me to work towards that goal while gaining valuable experience in the field of data science.”

Jator’s professors, Dr. Ramanjit Sahi and Dr. Matt Jones, recommended the program to her and provided links to summer REUs and internships. With the recommendation letter of Jones, a professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Jator secured her spot in the program.

The NSF REU program at Southern Methodist University is renowned for its data science program, making it a prime destination for students who are passionate about the field. Jator is excited to be a part of this program and looks forward to contributing to its research efforts.

For more information about the NSF REU program at Southern Methodist University, visit their website at www.smu.edu/ or contact their admissions office at admissions@smu.edu.