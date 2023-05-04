Hilltop Supermarket to hold 2023 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off on May 5th-6th

Clarksville, TN – The annual Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off will be held at Hilltop Supermarket this Friday and Saturday, May 5th and 6th, 2023.

This event is free and open to the public.

The BBQ Cook-off kicks off on Friday, May 5th, 2023 starting at 5:30pm. There will be live music, games and prizes from 6:00pm until 9:00pm. Fresh BBQ will be available for purchase starting at 10:30am, Friday. There will be BBQ and ribs (while they last).

On Saturday, May 6th, the BBQ Cook-Off begins. The categories are chicken, ribs, pork, beef brisket and dessert.

The turn-in times are as follows:

11:30am Chicken

12:00pm Ribs

12:30pm Pork

1:00 Brisket

1:30pm Dessert (Optional Cash Prize)

There will be cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishing teams per category as well as trophy prizes. A Grand Champion will also be announced.



The Judging Team will consist of people in the local community. Winners will be announced sometime after 2:00pm once all the scores have been tallied.



Everyone should plan to attend. This is a really great community event.

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville TN. From Clarksville, you would take Hwy 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill next to Freds. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery county area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.

