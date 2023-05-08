Fort Defiance Civil War Park to hold March to the Past this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Have you ever wanted to experience life in the 19th century? Look no further than Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center’s upcoming event, March to the Past. On Saturday, May 13th, 2023 from 10:00am to 3:00pm, visitors can step back in time and get a glimpse of what life was like during the Civil War era.

Partnering with The Friends of Fort Defiance, this event promises to be an immersive experience with 19th-century living history demonstrations. Attendees can witness Civil War camp life, watch musket and artillery firing, learn about period cooking, and even participate in fun children’s activities.

Additionally, this year will include a special performance by the Cumberland Winds Fife and Drum band from 11:00am to 12:00pm. The program will trace the development of fife & drum music through history.

William Parker, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance, shared his gratitude for The Friends of Fort Defiance, without whom these events wouldn’t be possible. “We’re lucky to have such a passionate group dedicated to preserving Clarksville’s rich Civil War history. They do an outstanding job helping us bring these events to life.”

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to step back in time and experience history firsthand. For more information, visit Clarksvilleparksrec.com.

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com