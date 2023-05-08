Roxy Regional Theatre’s SLOSHED-SPEARE continues Wednesday with Much Ado About Nothing

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre hopes you have enjoyed our new SLOSHED-SPEARE series as much as we have enjoyed spreading the word of the Bard in this fun, engaging, and entertaining way!

For the final edition of our 40th Anniversary Season, we bring you an abridged version of Much Ado About Nothing this Wednesday, May 10th at 7:00pm — with some adult beverages thrown in.

With every donation of $5.00 or more, a player of your choosing gets to pull from our hat an improvised scenario to perform, thus switching up the show on the fly in a highly interactive and fun new way!

In Shakespeare’s classic comedy, Count Claudio falls in love with Hero, the daughter of his host. Hero’s cousin Beatrice (a confirmed spinster) and Benedict (an eternal bachelor) are each duped into believing the other is in love with them.

Claudio is deceived by a malicious plot and denounces Hero as unchaste before they marry. She faints and is believed dead, but recovers to be proven innocent by a chance discovery. Benedict wins Beatrice’s love by defending her cousin’s honor and, to his surprise, Claudio is reunited with Hero, who he believed dead.

Join us while we entertain and educate you with a fresh and modern-ish take on the works of the literary lush himself, William Shakespeare!

While SLOSHED-SPEARE incorporates the consumption of alcoholic beverages, we advocate and encourage the need for responsible drinking and designated drivers. Furthermore, we require all players to have a designated driver for every performance. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1.800.662.4357.

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

