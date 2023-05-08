Fort Campbell’s Town Center Pharmacy introduces New Prescription Activation System

Fort Campbell, KY – The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Town Center Pharmacy launched a new prescription-activation option, May 1st, 2023 aimed at reducing beneficiary wait times.

Q-Anywhere enables Town Center Pharmacy users to activate new and renewed prescriptions received in the last seven days, through text message by texting the words “Get in line” to 855.803.4165 and following the prompts.

“They can text from anywhere and they get to wait from home or wherever they’d like too. Then they will get a text message when their new or renewed prescription is ready,” said Capt. Sydnea Rinehart, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, outpatient pharmacy, officer in charge. “We started this program May 1st, and the feedback so far is that patients are really liking it. We have heard it is a lot easier and they have a lot less wait time.”

After receiving notification that their prescription is ready, beneficiaries have up to 10 days to pick up their new or renewed prescription. They simply pull a “return for pick-up” ticket when they arrive at Town Center Pharmacy and proceed to the counter to get their prescription when their number is called.

“We’re very excited for this opportunity for our patients and staff. We want to make it an easier and more convenient experience at our pharmacy,” said Rinehart. More than 100,000 service members, retirees and family members are eligible to use the Town Center Pharmacy, including those who receive care from a network provider off post.

“We have patients that drive long distances to visit our pharmacy, sometimes from several hours aways, making this a great option,” said Rinehart, adding that new and renewed prescriptions sent to the Town Center electronically from a provider off post are not automatically processed when received.

“The patient or designated representative would have to contact the pharmacy in person or may use Q-Anywhere to activate these prescriptions,” Rinehart added.

Currently, REFILLS cannot be activated through Town Center Pharmacy’s Q-Anywhere system, but Rinehart said hospital leaders are looking to add that function, and expand the service to the hospital’s other pharmacies, including Screaming Eagle, Byrd, LaPointe, and the Main Pharmacies in the future.

MHS GENESIS Transition

Rinehart also shared that May 18th, BACH’s Main, Byrd, and LaPointe pharmacies will open one hour later, at 9:00am while pharmacy staff complete MHS GENESIS training. The hospital, to include all Fort Campbell medical services, transition to the Defense Department’s new electronic health record, MHS GENESIS, June 3rd.

“These trainings are essential to support Fort Campbell beneficiary prescription needs after the transition to the new electronic health record,” said Rinehart. With the MHS GENESIS transition, beneficiaries may experience longer wait times, initially, as staff members learn the new electronic record system.

Fortunately, Rinehart said that Q-Anywhere will mitigate some of that for Town Center Pharmacy users with new and renewed prescriptions

Fort Campbell beneficiaries who have a June prescription refill, can request their June refill in May at 270.798.DRUG to help reduce wait times.

The Town Center Pharmacy is located at Building 98, Michigan Avenue, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, adjacent to Military Clothing and Sales. The Town Center Pharmacy is open weekdays 9:00am-5:00pm, and Saturdays 8:00am-4:00pm. The pharmacy is closed on federal holidays.

Learn more about Blanchfield’s pharmacy services at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy