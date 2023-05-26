Hopkinsville Community College GED® graduation set for June 1st

Hopkinsville, KY – The annual Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) General Education Development Diploma (GED®) Ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. in the HCC’s Auditorium Building, Thomas L. Riley Lecture Hall.

More than 80 adults from Christian County, Caldwell County, Todd County, and Trigg County will be eligible to be recognized during the ceremony for receiving their GED credentials. High Scorer award will also be presented.

This year’s speaker will be HCC alumnae Brittanie Bogard. She utilized HCC’s free Adult Education GED preparation courses and earned a GED in 2007. Ms. Bogard then earned an associate in arts (AA) degree in December 2022 and associate in science (AS) degree in May 2023 from Hopkinsville Community College. Brittanie is a first-generation college graduate.

During her time at HCC, Brittanie was a campus leader and active as a Student Regent on the Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) Board of Regents, HCC Presidential Ambassador and Vice President of The Round Table Writers’ Group. She also organized multiple donation service projects that have raised thousands of dollars in goods and benefitted both HCC students and outside organizations. She is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in human services with a minor in nonprofit organization at Murray State University.

HCC’s location of Kentucky Adult Education is in the college’s Technology Center and provides free instruction for individuals preparing to take the GED to earn the High School Equivalency Diploma. For information regarding the GED preparation or testing, call 270.707.3925 or visit https://rebrand.ly/GEDatHCC.

