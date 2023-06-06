Roxy Regional Theatre announces Season 41: Rediscovered tickets now on sale

Clarksville, TN – Tickets for Season 41: Rediscovered at the Roxy Regional Theatre are now on sale!

Visit our website at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call our box office at 931.645.7699 to book your tickets in advance for our upcoming season!

Season 41: Rediscovered

Steel Magnolias

Rediscover Your Roots

7pm August 3,4,5,10,11,12,17,18,19,24,25,26 / 2023

2pm August 5,12,19,26 / 2023

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Rediscover the Fantasy

7pm October 12,13,14,19,20,21,26,27,28 / 2023

11:59pm October 28 / 2023

Ken and Jack Ludwig’s Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol

Rediscover the Holidays

7pm November 23,24,25,30, December 1,2,7,8,9,14,15,16 / 2023

2pm December 2,9,16 / 2023

Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues

Rediscover Empowerment

7pm January 12,13,18,19,20 / 2024

Thoughts of a Colored Man

Rediscover Oneself

7pm February 8,9,10,15,16,17,22,23,24 / 2024

2pm February 17,24 / 2024

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Rediscover Your Childhood

7pm March 14,15,16,21,22,23,28,29,30 / 2024

2pm March 23,30 / 2024

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Rediscover the Bard

7pm April 18,26,27 / 2024

2pm April 20 / 2024

Hamlet

Rediscover the Bard

7pm April 19,20,25 / 2024

2pm April 27 / 2024

The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition

Rediscover Friendship

6pm May 8,9,10,11,15,16,17,18 / 2024

2pm May 11,18 / 2024

9 to 5: The Musical

Rediscover Your Voice

7pm June 13,14,15,20,21,22,27,28,29 / 2024

2pm June 15,22,29 / 2024

Buy Tickets

Roxy Regional Theatre Season Tickets

Enjoy deep ticket discounts with our Season 41 Ten-Pack, which contains ten “anytime tickets” redeemable for the best available seats at any plays and musicals from August 3rd, 2023, through June 29th, 2024.

See one show with nine friends, two shows with four friends, five shows with your partner, ten shows on your own … the combinations are entirely up to you! (Valid for Steel Magnolias; The Rocky Horror Show; Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol; The Vagina Monologues; Thoughts of a Colored Man; You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown; A Midsummer Night’s Dream; Hamlet; The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition; and 9 to 5: The Musical.)

Through our ticketing system, AudienceView, your season ticket will remain in your online account for you to use whenever you order tickets for applicable performances from August 3rd, 2023, through June 29th, 2024. (If you prefer, you can also call or email the box office to reserve tickets under your season ticket. Season 41 Ten-Packs are nonrefundable, and all sales are final.)

Buy Season Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.