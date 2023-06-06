86.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Arts/Leisure

Roxy Regional Theatre announces Season 41: Rediscovered tickets now on sale

News Staff
News Staff
Roxy Regional Theatre Season 41: Rediscovered

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Tickets for Season 41: Rediscovered at the Roxy Regional Theatre are now on sale! 

Visit our website at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call our box office at 931.645.7699 to book your tickets in advance for our upcoming season!



Steel Magnolias
Rediscover Your Roots
7pm  August 3,4,5,10,11,12,17,18,19,24,25,26  /  2023
2pm  August 5,12,19,26  /  2023

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Rediscover the Fantasy
7pm  October 12,13,14,19,20,21,26,27,28  /  2023
11:59pm  October 28  /  2023


Ken and Jack Ludwig’s Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol
Rediscover the Holidays
7pm  November 23,24,25,30, December 1,2,7,8,9,14,15,16  /  2023
2pm  December 2,9,16  /  2023

Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues
Rediscover Empowerment
7pm January 12,13,18,19,20  /  2024

Thoughts of a Colored Man
Rediscover Oneself
7pm  February 8,9,10,15,16,17,22,23,24  /  2024
2pm  February 17,24  /  2024

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Rediscover Your Childhood
7pm  March 14,15,16,21,22,23,28,29,30  /  2024
2pm  March 23,30  /  2024

A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Rediscover the Bard
7pm  April 18,26,27  /  2024
2pm  April 20  /  2024

Hamlet
Rediscover the Bard
7pm  April 19,20,25  /  2024
2pm  April 27  /  2024


The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition
Rediscover Friendship
6pm  May 8,9,10,11,15,16,17,18  /  2024
2pm  May 11,18  /  2024

9 to 5: The Musical
Rediscover Your Voice
7pm  June 13,14,15,20,21,22,27,28,29  /  2024
2pm  June 15,22,29  /  2024

Buy Tickets

Roxy Regional Theatre Season Tickets

Enjoy deep ticket discounts with our Season 41 Ten-Pack, which contains ten “anytime tickets” redeemable for the best available seats at any plays and musicals from August 3rd, 2023, through June 29th, 2024. 

See one show with nine friends, two shows with four friends, five shows with your partner, ten shows on your own … the combinations are entirely up to you!  (Valid for Steel Magnolias; The Rocky Horror Show; Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol; The Vagina Monologues; Thoughts of a Colored Man; You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown; A Midsummer Night’s Dream; Hamlet; The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition; and 9 to 5: The Musical.)


Through our ticketing system, AudienceView, your season ticket will remain in your online account for you to use whenever you order tickets for applicable performances from August 3rd, 2023, through June 29th, 2024.  (If you prefer, you can also call or email the box office to reserve tickets under your season ticket.  Season 41 Ten-Packs are nonrefundable, and all sales are final.)

Buy Season Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
