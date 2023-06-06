Roxy Regional Theatre announces Season 41: Rediscovered tickets now on sale

Clarksville, TN – Tickets for Season 41: Rediscovered at the Roxy Regional Theatre are now on sale!
Visit our website at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call our box office at 931.645.7699 to book your tickets in advance for our upcoming season!
Season 41: Rediscovered
Steel Magnolias
Rediscover Your Roots
7pm August 3,4,5,10,11,12,17,18,19,24,25,26 / 2023
2pm August 5,12,19,26 / 2023
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Rediscover the Fantasy
7pm October 12,13,14,19,20,21,26,27,28 / 2023
11:59pm October 28 / 2023
Ken and Jack Ludwig’s Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol
Rediscover the Holidays
7pm November 23,24,25,30, December 1,2,7,8,9,14,15,16 / 2023
2pm December 2,9,16 / 2023
Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues
Rediscover Empowerment
7pm January 12,13,18,19,20 / 2024
Thoughts of a Colored Man
Rediscover Oneself
7pm February 8,9,10,15,16,17,22,23,24 / 2024
2pm February 17,24 / 2024
You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Rediscover Your Childhood
7pm March 14,15,16,21,22,23,28,29,30 / 2024
2pm March 23,30 / 2024
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Rediscover the Bard
7pm April 18,26,27 / 2024
2pm April 20 / 2024
Hamlet
Rediscover the Bard
7pm April 19,20,25 / 2024
2pm April 27 / 2024
The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition
Rediscover Friendship
6pm May 8,9,10,11,15,16,17,18 / 2024
2pm May 11,18 / 2024
9 to 5: The Musical
Rediscover Your Voice
7pm June 13,14,15,20,21,22,27,28,29 / 2024
2pm June 15,22,29 / 2024
Roxy Regional Theatre Season Tickets
Enjoy deep ticket discounts with our Season 41 Ten-Pack, which contains ten “anytime tickets” redeemable for the best available seats at any plays and musicals from August 3rd, 2023, through June 29th, 2024.
See one show with nine friends, two shows with four friends, five shows with your partner, ten shows on your own … the combinations are entirely up to you! (Valid for Steel Magnolias; The Rocky Horror Show; Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol; The Vagina Monologues; Thoughts of a Colored Man; You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown; A Midsummer Night’s Dream; Hamlet; The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition; and 9 to 5: The Musical.)
Through our ticketing system, AudienceView, your season ticket will remain in your online account for you to use whenever you order tickets for applicable performances from August 3rd, 2023, through June 29th, 2024. (If you prefer, you can also call or email the box office to reserve tickets under your season ticket. Season 41 Ten-Packs are nonrefundable, and all sales are final.)
About the Roxy Regional Theatre
The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.
For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.