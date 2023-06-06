82.4 F
Temporary Closure Announced for Staff Training at Montgomery County Courts Center

Montgomery County Doug Weiland Courts Center

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Doug Weiland Courts Center, located at 2 Millennium Plaza, will be closed to the public for staff training on Thursday, June 15th, and Friday, June 16th, 2023.

All services provided at the Courts Center, which includes Adult Probation, Circuit Court, Chancery Court, General Sessions Court, Juvenile Court, and Veterans Treatment Court, will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 20th.

To view services or online payment options offered at the Court Center, visit www.mcgtn.org/court.

