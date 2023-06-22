Visit Clarksville lists 23 Ideas for Kids to have a Terrific Summer Vacation around Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – A successful vacation with kids means keeping them engaged during your getaway. A blend of fun activities, recreation, creativity, and favorite foods, along with some disguised education, will ensure great memories for the whole family for years to come.

Clarksville, Tennessee offers a variety of fun for kids of all ages, no matter their interests. Give them the opportunity to invest in your family’s adventure by letting them choose some favorites among these options.

Toddlers and Little Kids

Mochas & Minis Indoor Play & Cafe is a place where adults can sip on a coffee or refresher while the kids run free. The indoor playground is designed specifically for ages 8 and under with separate spaces for toddlers and older kids. Reservations are recommended.

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is full of areas for kids to enjoy. The lower level includes a bubble cave, model trains, and Explorers Landing complete with age-appropriate activities to teach children about community, urban development, and local wildlife.

Downtown Commons is an urban park and gathering place in Historic Downtown Clarksville where kids can run and play on the grassy lawn, build forts with the Imagination Playground, and have picnics with food from downtown shops.

Stroll along the Cumberland River at Liberty Park, visit the ducks at the fishing pond, or release some energy at the community-built playground.

Downtown Clarksville is full of public art. A favorite of these in the hot summer months is the Children’s Fountain on Strawberry Alley.

The Wade Bourne Nature Center located inside Rotary Park is a 4,200-square-foot facility that educates children on natural history with hands-on activities and events throughout the summer. The center includes indoor exhibits, demonstration gardens, and pollinator and butterfly gardens. A new aquarium will open inside the center in late July. Children will also enjoy the nature-inspired playground.

Let the kids cool off at the Heritage Park All-Inclusive Playground & Splash Pad.

Big Kids and Teenagers

If your kids have their own phones, let them download the Visit Clarksville App to take any of 18 themed Challenge Trails. Check-in at the required number of places and earn custom-designed pins for each trail.

There is certainly no shortage of activities for the competitive kid at The City Forum which has it all under one roof – go-karts, mini golf, bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and more.

D&D Blacklight Mini Golf, Sky Zone Clarksville, and The Flip’n Axe are all unique indoor recreation experiences.

Looking to spend some time in the great outdoors? A Dunbar Cave State Park cave tour is a great combination of recreation, education, and history. The cave stays at a constant temperature of 58 degrees making it a great place to escape the summer heat while still being outdoors. There are several tour options available to visitors. For those who want to be in the water this summer, Float Ya Boat allows families to spend an afternoon floating down the Red River.

Take a break from the heat and get out on the ice! Ford Ice Center hosts public skates each weekend.

Every kid loves a selfie! Grab a phone and document all the unique stops along the Public Art Trail. For anyone feeling creative, ArtLink hosts workshops throughout the summer teaching everything from stained glass to painting. For anyone visiting on the first Thursday of the month, be sure to head to the Downtown Artists Co-op for the First Thursday Art Walk.

Rent a bike or take a walk at the Clarksville Greenway, a scenic 9-mile paved walking trail.

Kid-Friendly Summer Events

Live music abounds in Clarksville during the summer months. Downtown @ Sundown features local artists every first and third Friday from May until October at the Downtown Commons. Beachaven Vineyards & Winery hosts the family-friendly Jazz on the Lawn one weekend each month. Food trucks are present at these events allowing families to enjoy live music as they dine. Additionally, local breweries and restaurants host live music weekly.

Movies in the Park are hosted at the Downtown Commons all summer long.

Historic Collinsville 1800s Pioneer Settlement hosts several events throughout the summer, allowing children to participate in activities such as butter making, singalongs, and more.

Shop local produce, baked goods, and hand-made crafts at the Saturday morning Clarksville Downtown Market or at Sunday on Strawberry.

Celebrate Independence Day in Clarksville. Historic Collinsville will be hosting a fun, patriotic event on July 4th, The City of Clarksville will have its impressive fireworks display on July 3rd, and Fort Campbell will be celebrating with fireworks and live music on July 4th.

Kid-Approved Dinning

Kids can be picky eaters. These dining options are sure to have something to satisfy everyone’s craving.

Wolf Down at Downtown Commons, Miss Lucille’s Café, and Wicked Good Sandwiches focus more on sandwiches, while Dock 17, Johnny’s Big Burger and Joe’s Garage are great places to grab a burger. The Thirsty Goat serves pizzas and doubles as a coffee shop and beer garden with expansive outdoor seating.

Cool down with a cold treat this summer. Golly G’s and Frozen Fuel serve handmade ice cream, while La Michoacana Delicias sells Mexican popsicles. Café 931’s acai bowls are both tasty and filling.

Enjoy a tea party at Pinky’s Up Afternoon Tea or Miss Ashley’s Tearoom & Cafe, or grab donuts at Parlor Doughnuts.

Does everyone want something different? Check out the Chow Down with the Clarksville Food Trucks events every Saturday to dine with local food and dessert trucks.

