Monday, June 26, 2023
News

Honda recalls over 1 million vehicles because Rearview Image May Not Display

News Staff
2023 Honda Odyssey is one of the models being recalled.
National Highway Traffic Safety AdministrationWashington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2018-2023 Odyssey, 2019-2022 Pilot, and 2019-2023 Passport vehicles. Due to a faulty Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) communication coaxial cable connector, the rearview camera image may not appear on the display.

A rearview camera that does not display an image can reduce the driver’s rearview, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.


Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 23V431000

Manufacturer: Honda (American Honda Motor Co.)

Components: Back Over Prevention

Potential Number of Units Affected: 1,198,280

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR
 
HONDA ODYSSEY 2018-2023
HONDA PASSPORT 2019-2023
HONDA PILOT 2019-2022

 

Summary

Remedy

Dealers will replace the MOST cable harness and install a straightening cover over the vehicle cable connector, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 24th, 2023. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1.888.234.2138. Honda’s numbers for this recall are EEL and ZEM.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
