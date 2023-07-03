Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces Appointments to Key Boards, Commissions

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced appointees to a series of key state boards and commissions.
“I’m pleased to appoint these highly-qualified individuals who will ensure that Tennessee continues to lead the nation,” said Governor Lee. “The success of our state depends on the engagement of Tennesseans, and I look forward to their service.”
Appointees will fill a variety of roles to ensure that Tennessee’s boards and commissions continue conducting the state’s business at the highest level.
The following Tennesseans have been appointed:
East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees – subject to legislative confirmation
Tony Treadway, Trustee
Emergency Medical Services Board
Jeffrey Bagwell, Member
Tim Bell, Member
David Blevins, Member
Jeanie Diden, Member
Steve Hamby, Member
William Drew Hooker, Member
Jared McKinney, Member
Greg Miller, Member
Shannon Lynn Morphis, Member
Glenda Joyce Noles, Member
Stacy Prater, Member
Jason Tunstall, Member
Chris Wheat, Member
Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Board
Tony Giarratana, Member
Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, Member
Public Charter School Commission – subject to legislative confirmation
Tom Griscom, East Tennessee
Chris Richards, West Tennessee
Lauren Smith, Middle Tennessee
Tennessee Public Utility Commission – subject to legislative confirmation
Herbert Hilliard, Chair
Tennessee State Board of Education – subject to legislative confirmation
Krissi McInturff, 1st Congressional District
University of Tennessee Health Science Center Advisory Board – subject to legislative confirmation
Michael Ugwueke, Member