Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces Appointments to Key Boards, Commissions

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced appointees to a series of key state boards and commissions.

“I’m pleased to appoint these highly-qualified individuals who will ensure that Tennessee continues to lead the nation,” said Governor Lee. “The success of our state depends on the engagement of Tennesseans, and I look forward to their service.”

Appointees will fill a variety of roles to ensure that Tennessee’s boards and commissions continue conducting the state’s business at the highest level.

The following Tennesseans have been appointed:

East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees – subject to legislative confirmation

Tony Treadway, Trustee

Emergency Medical Services Board

Jeffrey Bagwell, Member

Tim Bell, Member

David Blevins, Member

Jeanie Diden, Member

Steve Hamby, Member

William Drew Hooker, Member

Jared McKinney, Member

Greg Miller, Member

Shannon Lynn Morphis, Member

Glenda Joyce Noles, Member

Stacy Prater, Member

Jason Tunstall, Member

Chris Wheat, Member

Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Board

Tony Giarratana, Member

Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, Member

Public Charter School Commission – subject to legislative confirmation

Tom Griscom, East Tennessee

Chris Richards, West Tennessee

Lauren Smith, Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Public Utility Commission – subject to legislative confirmation

Herbert Hilliard, Chair

Tennessee State Board of Education – subject to legislative confirmation

Krissi McInturff, 1st Congressional District

University of Tennessee Health Science Center Advisory Board – subject to legislative confirmation

Michael Ugwueke, Member