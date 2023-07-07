Clarksville Police Department are trying to identify Vehicle Burglary Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred the night of June 26th or early morning of June 27th, 2023.

Several individuals are seen on video cameras in the area of Plymouth Road and Nantuckett Drive attempting to get into vehicles. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

The Clarksville Police Department emphasizes the importance of “Park Smart”. Being a victim of vehicle burglary is avoidable and preventable in most cases.

Lock your vehicle. Secure your valuables (including firearms). Take your keys/key fob with you. Don’t leave your vehicle running and unattended.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.