Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 10th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 10th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Skeeter is a female, adult Husky and Labrador Retriever mix. She is current on all vaccinations and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. She is a great breed mix and would love to have outdoor adventures with her people. She would make a great hiking, swimming or jogging buddy. Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Enoch is a young male Domestic shorthair, He is fully vetted, vaccinated, neutered and litter trained. He does prefer a home with children. Enoch has been neutered so he can go home the same day! Come check him out!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Maz is a young, female Domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, and loves all the attention. She is good with other cats, dogs, and children. She enjoys playing and loves lots of toys!

Maz can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Romeo is a 12-week-old male kitten. Fully vetted, will come with a neuter voucher, litter trained, FIV/FELV tested negative, and dewormed.

Romeo is very sweet, playful and can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Freddie is a handsome, one-year-old Shepherd (possibly some Australian Shepherd) mix! He is on the list to be fully vetted and neutered ASAP. He is current on vaccinations. He is so sweet, has a lot of energy but calms down after a good time running and playing. He will make a fabulous running partner and will love a big yard or an active family who will take him on adventures! This boy deserves his own forever family!

If you think Freddie will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Mystic is a pretty, young, female mixed breed! She is fully vetted, spayed, and good with other dogs and kids. She is kennel trained and doing well with house training. She is petite, weighing in at about 35 pounds.

She is one year old and has spent most of her life outside so being indoors is a huge learning curve for her and she is making the most of couch surfing!! She is a sweet girl who has so much love to give and is looking for her forever family.



Mystic can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Evie is a 3-month-old female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is so playful, smart, affectionate, and friendly. She has age-appropriate vaccinations, is microchipped, and when old enough will be spayed at the rescue’s vet or if you choose your vet they will reimburse $50.00. She has a super sweet, funny personality and loves everyone! She is good with kids and other dogs.

For more details and information and application, you can find Evie through our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org, or call 931.401.6737 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Houston says wherever he goes, his best toy Bunny goes too! Houston is a 2 year old male K9 mix who is just so full of life! He is an energetic boy, fully vetted, neutered and very playful! He loves running with his toys! He is selective with dogs so a meet and greet would be recommended if there is another pet in the home. He is unknown about cats and LOVES people and kids. Houston will make someone an excellent jogging or hiking partner!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Sour Apple is a 2-year-old female Snowshoe/Calico mix cat with a coat of a variety of colors! She has been making the rounds from rescue to foster homes and is just wanting her forever home. She is fully vaccinated, vetted, spayed and litter trained. She has done well with other cats so she would be fine with another cat sibling in her forever home.

To fill out an application and then set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Maxwell Smart is an adult small Chihuahua/Feist mix. He is friendly, playful, smart, affectionate and loving. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. He has done well around young children and has been with other dogs and even cats.

He is so affectionate and loves to snuggle up with you. He will make a wonderful companion and adventure buddy. If you think Maxwell will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Annie Oakley is a 4-year-old small Tri color female Beagle. She weighs about 19 pounds and will be fully vetted, microchipped, and spayed before adoption. She is crate trained and also has done well with children and other dogs. She will be a wonderful sidekick for all your adventures! Her adoption fees come with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about Annie you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/annie-oakley or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org