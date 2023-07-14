Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee is looking for Community Input

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee is developing the 2024 Legislative Agenda for Tennessee lawmakers. This agenda includes suggestions specific to Montgomery County that citizens would like addressed by Tennessee’s Legislative Body.

Montgomery County is asking employees, community organizations, and county residents to submit legislative items for consideration.

Previous year’s legislative items can be found at mcgtn.org on the Montgomery County Commission page under the commissioner photos.

Please submit items to Michelle Newell via email at manewell@mcgtn.net or by mail to 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040, by July 26th, 2023. The Committee will review the suggested topics and formulate the agenda to present to Montgomery County’s state delegation in September 2023.