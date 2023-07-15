Nashville Sounds begin Six Game Home Slate against Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Tuesday

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds will return to First Horizon Park following the All-Star break and a trip to Louisville for a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, an affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

A host of promotions, ranging from two giveaways, Bachville Night and MTSU Scout Night, highlight the final homestand of July.

Listed below is the full list of festivities and promotions for the homestand.

Nashville Sounds vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5,00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Nashville Humane Association. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Nashville vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Sounds Belt Bag Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Dolly Parton’s Half Birthday – Join the Sounds in celebrating the Queen of Country.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn their winning board into a free Pepsi from the concession stand. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44,00. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Nashville Sounds vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Martin’s Potato Rolls Exit Giveaway (first 2,000 fans upon exiting First Horizon Park after the game).

Nashville Stampede Night – Meet three-time PBR World Champion and member of the 2022 Teams Champion Silvano Alves…and get to ride a (mechanical) bull yourself.



Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Nashville Sounds vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Christmas in July – Celebrate the holidays in July with Santa Claus and the Sounds! On top of a Winter Wonderland of in-game promotions, fans can purchase the Christmas in July bundle with includes a premium section ticket, festive oven mitt, beanie, and retractable lanyard. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Nashville Sounds vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:15pm

Throwback Corduroy Hat Giveaway presented by Advance Financial (first 1,000 fans).

An Evening in Bachville presented by Spritz Society – Notable contestants from ABC’s hit reality show “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” will be joining us for the night. Fans can purchase the VIP Bachville package that includes early entry into First Horizon Park at 4:00pm, a half happy hour from 4:00pm-4:30pm with panel hosts Shannon Ford and Ben Soffer, a seat at the exclusive Q&A with former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants Pete Weber, Brady Toops, Jed Wyatt and more to be announced, a ticket for a Spritz Society canned cocktail to enjoy during the event and a general admission ticket to the game. The package starts at $50.00 plus tax and can be purchased here.

MTSU Scout Night – Scouts and their families are invited to purchase tickets for a memorable night at the ballpark. Scout Night sleepover tickets include a ticket to the game, a special Scout Night patch, and a postgame sleepover on the field. A game ticket is also available to scouts without the sleepover option. All scouts (sleepover and non-sleepover tickets) have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade on the field (meet under guitar scoreboard). Contact JacobF@nashvillesounds.com for more information.

Hit City Saturday – The Sounds will wear their Hit City jerseys on Saturdays throughout the season.

Nashville Sounds vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

6:05pm | Gates open at 5:00pm

Auburn University Night – Tigers fans, alumni, and students can catch a Sounds game and raise money for their school. Tickets with proceeds benefitting the Auburn University Foundation ($7 per ticket) can be purchased here.

Sunday Family Fun Day with Postgame Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 5:10pm-5:30pm on the concourse near section 108.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). The senior discount is available for any games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2023 season are on sale now.

