APSU has over 600 Students receive degrees during Summer Commencement

Clarksville, TN – More than 600 students received degrees from Austin Peay State University (APSU) this summer, and approximately 300 participated in a commencement ceremony hosted on August 4th, 2023 at the Dunn Center.

Undergraduate and graduate students from all five academic colleges and the new University College’s inaugural graduating class were recognized.

A full recording of the ceremony is available through APSU-TV Clarksville’s YouTube Channel.

For more information about commencement, contact the APSU Office of the Registrar at graduation@apsu.edu or 931.221.7150.