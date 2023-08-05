74.7 F
APSU has over 600 Students receive degrees during Summer Commencement

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – More than 600 students received degrees from Austin Peay State University (APSU) this summer, and approximately 300 participated in a commencement ceremony hosted on August 4th, 2023 at the Dunn Center. 

Undergraduate and graduate students from all five academic colleges and the new University College’s inaugural graduating class were recognized.


A full recording of the ceremony is available through APSU-TV Clarksville’s YouTube Channel.

For more information about commencement, contact the APSU Office of the Registrar at graduation@apsu.edu or 931.221.7150.

