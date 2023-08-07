APSU undergraduate student Marc Donegan uncovers research opportunity

Clarksville, TN – Marc Donegan, a passionate undergraduate student at Austin Peay State University (APSU), has seized a unique research opportunity that has taken him on a remarkable journey of scientific exploration.

As a junior studying geology and GIS, Donegan’s fascination with the natural world has led him to work alongside Dr. Erik Haroldson on a grant-funded project investigating the origins of minerals and past environments.

This project not only sheds light on the region’s geological history but also holds potential significance for the development of future technologies and for addressing global challenges.

The Spark of Inspiration

Donegan’s journey into geology can be traced back to a YouTube video he stumbled upon during his younger days. The video featured passionate Central Washington University professor Nick Zentner discussing the flood basalts of Western Washington, which kickstarted Donegan’s dive into pursuing science as a career. That pivotal moment ignited his interest in geology and set him on a path toward pursuing Earth and Environmental Sciences as his major.

“Zentner’s enthusiasm was infectious to the point where I sought out to learn as much as I could about geology and the natural world – I had always had the interest, but I never had pieced it all together that I would want my career to be in that field until then,” Donegan said.

A Journey of Discovery

Under the mentorship of Haroldson, Donegan found himself immersed in the world of fluid inclusions in minerals. These microscopic voids in minerals contain trapped fluids, which can provide valuable insights into the conditions under which the minerals formed. The focus of their research is to unravel the mysteries surrounding the origins of zinc deposits found in Kentucky and Tennessee.

“The research is aimed at better understanding the regional mineralizing fluid systems that traveled through the crust of the Earth hundreds of millions of years ago and emplaced local concentrations of metals like zinc, gallium, and germanium,” Haroldson said. “These metals are in the category of ‘critical metals’ and will be important for the development of new technologies into the future for fighting climate change, developing new medical technologies, and a whole host of other important applications.”



The grant that funds Donegan’s work is a $55,000 American Chemical Society Petroleum Research Fund grant awarded to Dr. Haroldson in 2020 through the Undergraduate New Investigator program. The research aims to understand better the mineralizing fluid systems that shaped the Earth’s crust hundreds of millions of years ago, leading to the concentration of critical metals like zinc, gallium, and germanium. Such metals hold immense importance for various applications, including developing new technologies, addressing climate change, and advancing medical technologies.

Incredible research opportunities at APSU

Donegan’s dedication to research is fueled by his passion for the scientific process and the thrill of discovery. While working on the project, he realized the unique opportunity he had at Austin Peay State University compared to other institutions. Undergraduates like Donegan and his colleague Dairian Boddy have the chance to work alongside experienced researchers on cutting-edge projects, conducting fieldwork and analysis that can impact scientific knowledge.

“Part of what draws me to research is the wonder. The wonder that I experience when I look at a piece of the earth hundreds of millions of years old and I am trying and make sense of it,” Donegan said. “The ample travel opportunities and independence involved in assisting a research project such as this one draws me even closer to pursuing research long term.”

Haroldson admired the students’ commitment and enthusiasm, highlighting their significant contributions to the research. Both Donegan and Boddy have opportunities to present their findings at prestigious conferences, including the annual Geological Society of America (GSA) meetings, an impressive feat for undergraduate students.

“Dairian, Marc and I are now in the midst of preparing samples for lab analysis at UT-Austin and making plans on what to present this fall at the annual GSA meeting,” Dr. Haroldson said.

The Road Ahead

Looking beyond his current research, one of Donegan’s ambitions extends to planetary geology, which he views by extending the principles he studies on Earth. He envisions a future where he can explore the geology of other celestial bodies and contribute to our understanding of the universe.

“Planetary geology is exciting to me because of the thought that I might one day contribute to helping humanity explore places never even dreamt of a century ago; I want to be the one to pick at the ideas of how some of the most extreme environments came to exist.”

Austin Peay State University stands out as an institution that empowers its undergraduate students to actively participate in groundbreaking research, allowing them to make meaningful contributions to the scientific community. Donegan’s story inspires aspiring researchers and underscores the importance of fostering a passion for science in the next generation.