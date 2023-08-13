5th Annual Cohen Clinic at Centerstone Community Art Show to be held this Friday August 18th

Clarksville, TN – The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone is holding its 5th Annual Cohen Clinic at Centerstone Community Art Show on Friday, August 18th, 3034 between 6:00pm and 8:00pm.

The Cohen Clinic at Centerstone is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate mental health care to our nation’s heroes, and this year, the team is asking artists to join the mission.

An online auction at cohenartshow.com is currently going on that will conclude during the VIP event on Friday evening. Some big-name artists, including Steven Penley and Alyssa Rosenheck, have graciously donated pieces to the auction. Medal of Honor recipient Ryann Pitts will be the guest speaker at our VIP event.

“We strive to promote hope and healing at the clinic in many ways,” Clinic Director, Julie Adams explained. “While we provide traditional therapy for individuals, couples, and families, we also recognize and want to honor the healing power of creativity and celebrate the many talented veterans and military family members who share their story through artistic creation.”

This year’s show will be held at the clinic located at 775 Weatherly Drive, in honor of the facility’s grand opening in 2018. All proceeds from the show’s auction will go back to the clinic to further support our military families by promoting healing, connectivity, and enrichment.

“We hope that contributing artists understand how grateful we are for their donations,” Adams added. “By sharing their work with us, they will be providing a fellow service member, veteran or family member with the opportunity to receive the support they may need in a difficult time and truly change lives.”

If you have questions, please call the Cohen Clinic at Centerstone at 931.221.3850 or email cohen@centerstone.org.