Clarksville Police Department set Perimeter on Union Hall Drive at White Oak Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department currently (CPD) has a perimeter on Union Hall Drive and White Oak Drive. CPD officers are trying to negotiate with a barricaded suspect who is an active threat and has fired several shots at officers.

One officer has been injured, but his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Needmore Road and Union Hall Road are currently shut down. CPD is advising the public to avoid the area and any residents in Union Hall/White Oak Road area to stay in their residence.

Any media responding to the area is advised to go to the Hobby Lobby parking lot behind Texas Road House.

This is an ongoing incident and updates will be provided when available.