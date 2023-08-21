Austin Peay State University School of Nursing to welcome new students with ceremony

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) School of Nursing will celebrate incoming nursing students with a Welcome to Nursing Stethoscope Ceremony on Tuesday, August 29th, in Clement Auditorium from 3:45pm – 5:00pm.

During the ceremony, students will receive essential nursing supplies to help them start their journey in the program. These supplies include a Littman stethoscope, pen light, scissors, and a bag for their essential materials.

The ceremony highlights students who have been accepted into the nursing program and are about to begin their first semester in Fall 2023. Therefore, every incoming nursing student will receive monies from the McCampbell Helping Hands Fund.

With this introductory ceremony, the nursing program hopes to show students that Austin Peay State University strives to support them throughout their collegiate experience.

“We want the community to know that future nurses who choose Austin Peay State University are supported as they start their journey,” said Lori Sutton, an assistant professor with APSU’s School of Nursing.

This continued support has caused most recent nursing graduates to score 100% on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), jump-starting their careers in nursing.

The event is free for incoming Austin Peay State University nursing students and their families. A tour of the McCord Building and refreshments will be provided immediately following the event.

More about the McCampbell fund

Evelyn Jane McCampbell, known as “Ms. Jane,” and her endowed scholarship for single parents, including nursing students, offers $3,000 for degree completion. McCampbell’s investment has enabled multiple students to afford their education, leaving a lasting impact on their lives and careers in nursing. Her legacy continues to benefit and inspire nursing students at the University.

See the link below for more information about the McCampbell fund:

www.apsu.edu/news/november-2018-ms-jane.php

Learn more about the School of Nursing here:

www.apsu.edu/nursing/