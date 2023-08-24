APSU Soccer is on the road this week taking on North Dakota State

Clarksville, TN – After splitting a regular-season opening homestand, Austin Peay State University soccer opens a three-match road trip with back-to-back matches in North Dakota, beginning with a Thursday 3:00pm contest against North Dakota State at Dacotah Field in Fargo, North Dakota.

Austin Peay (1-1) earned its first win of 2023 following a 2-0 victory against Lindenwood, on Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Annabel Andersson broke with her first score of the new season and second as a Governor with her 65th-minute score off a set piece from Lindsey McMahon. Alec Baumgardt extended APSU’s lead in the match 22 minutes later with her eighth-career goal, moving her into a tie for 18th all-time, off a cross from freshman Carolyne Young. Both Young and McMahon’s assists were the first of their career.

The APSU Govs’ trip to the Peace Garden State is the first in program history and the second farthest west the team has traveled in program history, trailing only 2009 and 2019 trips to Colorado.

Austin Peay State University looks for its first win against NDSU (0-1-1) in Friday’s match. The Govs dropped a 2-1 decision in the 2009 season opener in the only previous meeting between the two teams.

After playing to a 1-1 draw in its season opener, on August 17th, North Dakota State fell to Montana 3-1, Sunday.

The Scouting Report

Their Gaffer: Mike Regan… 35-44-9 at North Dakota State and in career

2023 Record: 0-1-1 (0-0 Summit League)

Their 2023 Season So Far: The Bison drew 1-1 with Boise State in their season opener. Tyreese Zacher scored the equalizer in the 67th minute and held off five Boise State attempts to secure the draw. NDSU then allowed three straight goals in the opening 12 minutes of their August 20th match against Montana before scoring in the 45th minute for the final score of the game.

2022 Record: 8-9-3 (4-5 Summit League)

2022 Season Result: After entering the Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship as the No. 5 seed, the Bison fell to Oral Roberts, 2-1, in extra time, ending their 2022 campaign.

All-Time Series: 1-0 NDSU… First meeting in Fargo

Last Meeting: North Dakota State scored in the seventh and 45th minute to take a 2-0 lead heading into halftime of an August 22nd, 2008 match against the Governors. APSU alumna Hannah Jones scored APSU’s lone goal of the afternoon early in the second half; however, the Govs were unable to complete the comeback, and dropped the match, 2-1.

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University travels to North Dakota for the first time in program history when it prepares for back-to-back matches in the Peace Garden State.

The Governors earned their first win of 2023 following a 2-0, shutout victory against Lindenwood at home, Sunday.

Kasidy Schenk, Annabel Anderson, and Alec Baumgardt tallied goals during the APSU Govs’ opening week of action.

Lindsey McMahon and Carolyne Young registered assists against the Lions. Each was the student athlete’s first career assist.

McMahon looks to extend her team-best starting streak to 38 minutes against the Bison. McMahon has gone the distance in 28 of her last 29 appearances.

Katie Bahn made her first career start in the Govs’ season opener against UT Martin and recorded her first career shutout against the Lions. Bahn has played all 180 minutes between the pipes this season.

Bahn became the second-fastest goalkeeper in program history with a shutout.

Austin Peay State University’s 19-match season consists of 11 road matches – tied for the most in program history. The APSU Govs 11 road matches feature two contests in North Dakota, where they play North Dakota (August 25th) and North Dakota State (August 27th) for their first and second road matches of the season, respectively.

The Govs look to punch their first ticket to the ASUN Championship in 2023. A trip to the tournament also would be the Govs’ first postseason appearance since the 2019 OVC Tournament.

The Governors own an all-time record of 139-202-45.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team finishes its North Dakota road trip when it faces North Dakota in a Sunday 1:00pm match in Grand Forks, North Dakota.