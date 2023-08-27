Austin Peay State University partners with Gameday Logistics for Olympic Sports team travel

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department announced Friday a partnership with Gameday Logistics to serve as the Governors’ provider for travel services, including bus, flight, and hotel logistics, for 13 of the department’s 16 varsity teams.

Gameday Logistics will assist the Governors’ Olympic Sports teams with their travel for the upcoming season. They join Isenhour International, which assists the Governors football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball teams.

“We are excited to work with Gameday Logistics for our travel needs,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “This partnership will bring tremendous value to our Olympic Sports coaches and staff by ensuring they have the support and resources needed to prepare travel accommodations that have our student-athletes rested and ready to excel on game day.”

Gameday Logistics, founded in 2020 by former collegiate athletes, offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to simplify and enhance team travel. The company provides industry-leading savings, efficiency, and functionality for university sports teams by centralizing the entire process from sourcing to reconciliation. Gameday Logistics’ core mission is to create efficiencies and optimize budgets for sports travel, allowing coaches and administrators to focus on their student-athlete’s success and program development.

“We look forward to working with APSU athletics,” said Drew Farr, Founder of Gameday Logistics. “We are relentless in our pursuit of travel efficiencies, and our goal is to alleviate the burdens of travel logistics and allow coaches and administrators to devote their energy toward building successful programs and fostering student-athlete achievement.”

About Gameday Logistics

Gameday Logistics, founded in 2020, is dedicated to creating efficiencies in team travel and simplifying the travel management process for sports organizations. With a team of former collegiate athletes and over 35 combined years of experience in the team and workforce travel industry, Gameday Logistics is transforming travel management by utilizing technology to give their partners greater control over their budget and visibility into travel spending.