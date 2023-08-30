80.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
HomeEventsCity of Clarksville invites public to meeting about Two Sidewalk Projects
Events

City of Clarksville invites public to meeting about Two Sidewalk Projects

News Staff
By News Staff
Public Input

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – A public meeting about two sidewalk construction projects that are planned by the City of Clarksville is scheduled for Tuesday, September 5th, from 3:00pm – 4:00pm at the Clarksville Street Department, 199 Tenth Street.

The City is in the process of pursuing Federal Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) Grants to aid in funding the two specified sidewalk projects located near public schools.

The initial project encompasses Peacher Mills Road, from Dale Terrace to Providence Boulevard.

The secondary project focuses on Crossland Avenue, from Pageant Lane to Madison Street.

During this public meeting, Clarksville Street Department representatives will discuss project timelines and potential impacts on traffic from these two sidewalk projects, and collect any input or comments from the public.

Everyone is cordially invited to attend.

Previous article
APSU Soccer to play Chattanooga at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this Thursday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online