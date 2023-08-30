City of Clarksville invites public to meeting about Two Sidewalk Projects

Clarksville, TN – A public meeting about two sidewalk construction projects that are planned by the City of Clarksville is scheduled for Tuesday, September 5th, from 3:00pm – 4:00pm at the Clarksville Street Department, 199 Tenth Street.

The City is in the process of pursuing Federal Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) Grants to aid in funding the two specified sidewalk projects located near public schools.

The initial project encompasses Peacher Mills Road, from Dale Terrace to Providence Boulevard.

The secondary project focuses on Crossland Avenue, from Pageant Lane to Madison Street.

During this public meeting, Clarksville Street Department representatives will discuss project timelines and potential impacts on traffic from these two sidewalk projects, and collect any input or comments from the public.

Everyone is cordially invited to attend.