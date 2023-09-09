Welcome Home Veterans Parade Downtown Road Closures

Clarksville, TN – Some downtown roads will be closed from 9:45am – 11:00am on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 for the 8th Annual Welcome Home Veterans Celebration parade.

The parade will leave the First Baptist Church Parking lot at Commerce Street and Hiter Street at 10:00am, proceed on Hiter Street to Franklin Street, turn right onto Third Street, turn left on Main Street, turn left on Second Street, turn left on Commerce Street and conclude at the church parking lot.

Road Closures

Franklin Street from Hiter Street to Third Street

Third Street from Franklin to Main Street

Main Street from Third Street to Second Street

Second Street from Main Street to Commerce Street

Commerce Street from Second Street to Fifth Street at First Baptist Church

The parade will leave the First Baptist Church Parking lot at Commerce Street and Hiter Street at 10:00am, proceed on Hiter Street to Franklin Street, turn right onto Third Street, turn left on Main Street, turn left on Second Street, turn left on Commerce Street and conclude at the church parking lot.

The public is invited to watch the parade and cheer for the veterans who will be participating. All veterans are welcome to participate in the parade but are encouraged to register at www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com