Austin Peay State University Soccer travels to Ball State, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team wraps up its nonconference slate with a Sunday 12:00pm match against Ball State at the Briner Sports Complex in Muncie Indiana.

Austin Peay (2-4-1) is coming off a 2-0 Thursday loss at Southern Indiana in its penultimate match ahead of Atlantic Sun Conference action.

Freshman Aniyah Mack leads the Governors and is fifth in the ASUN with three goals through the opening seven matches of the season. The Cincinnati, Ohio native had a three-match goalscoring streak come to an end in Thursday’s loss to the Screaming Eagles which was tied for the longest by a freshman in program history.

Junior goalkeeper Katie Bahn has logged 577 minutes between the pipes for the APSU Govs this season, where she had tallied 29 saves in seven starts.

Sunday’s match will be the first meeting between the Govs and Ball State (1-4), and is APSU’s first match against a team from the Mid-American Conference since a 0-0 draw at Miami (OH) in last season’s opener.

The Cardinals have lost four-straight matches entering the weekend affair, with a trio coming against Power Five opponents, including a 1-0 loss at Vanderbilt, on Thursday.

Avery Fenchel leads the Cardinals with three goals this season, while Bethany Moser has been the primary goalkeeper, tallying 22 saves and a .688 save percentage.

The Scouting Report

Their Gaffer: Josh Rife | 35-26-11 in their career and at Ball State.

2023 Record: 1-4 (0-0 MAC)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After earning a 5-1 in its season opener, Ball State has dropped four-straight entering Sunday’s match which features a trio of Power Five Teams in Notre Dame (0-3), Texas Tech (1-4), and Vanderbilt (0-1). All four of the Cardinals matches following the win have been on the road.

2022 Record: 7-5-8 (6-1-4 MAC)

2022 Season Result: The Cardinals earned the No. 2 seed in the 2022 MAC Women’s Soccer Championship and had their season come to an end following a 2-0 loss the No. 1 Buffalo in the title match.

All-Time Series: First Meeting.

Last Meeting: N/A

Quick Kicks

The Cardinals are the Governors’ third and final first-time opponent of the season.

Aniyah Mack leads APSU with three goals entering the match.

Junior Lindsey McMahon has started all 42 games of her career. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has played all 90 minutes in 33 of her last 3 appearances, including in 20-straight contests dating back to last season.



Austin Peay State University has had six student-athletes tally goals throughout nonconference play with Annabel Anderson, Alec Baumgardt, Kasidy Schenk, Tori Case, Aniyah Mack, and Ellie Dreas all finding the back of the net throughout the opening seven matches.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team returns to Clarksville to kick off its second Atlantic Sun Conference campaign with a September 14th 6:00pm match against Bellarmine at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.