Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf sits in 10th Place at AllState Streamsong Invitational

Bowling Green, FL – Daniel Love fired a two-under 71 to finish the day tied for 14th place and lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, which is in 10th place after the first round at the AllState Streamsong Invitational, hosted by Lipscomb, on the Black Course at the Steamsong Resort, Monday.

Austin Peay State University carded a two-over 294 in the first round and is three shots behind Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky, who are tied for eighth place. The Governors have a four-shot lead on 11th-place Tennessee Tech. Lipscomb shot a 16-under 276 and holds a one-stroke lead over second-place Kennesaw State.

Lipscomb’s Sam Potter and Kennesaw State’s Shaun Cook are tied for the individual lead after shooting seven-under 66 on the par-73, 7,320-yard course.

Love put together a bogey-free round with 16 pars and two birdies to lead the Governors in the opening round. Logan Spurrier and Seth Smith both shot even-par 73 and are tied for 26th place after one round.

Smith carded a team-best four birdies and is tied for sixth in the field in par-five scoring at three under. Love and Spurrier both recorded 16 pars in the opening round and are tied for the tournament lead in pars.

Reece Britt and Jakob Falk Schollert both shot a four-over 77 in the opening round and are tied for 55th in the field.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Tennessee Tech and USC Upstate for the second round of the AllState Streamsong Invitational Tuesday, which begins with a 7:30am CT, shotgun start. Golfstat will have live scoring for the event.

Follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for news and results.